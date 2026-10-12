'A dog's perfect Christmas's trailer debuts, Netflix release November 4

PEOPLE exclusively debuted the trailer for A Dog's Perfect Christmas, a feel-good holiday movie starring Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen.

The story follows Winstead the basset hound (voiced by Thomas Hayden Church) as he tries to help a family reconnect over Christmas.

The film is based on W. Bruce Cameron's book and hits Netflix on November 4.