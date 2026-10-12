'A dog's perfect Christmas's trailer debuts, Netflix release November 4
PEOPLE exclusively debuted the trailer for A Dog's Perfect Christmas, a feel-good holiday movie starring Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen.
The story follows Winstead the basset hound (voiced by Thomas Hayden Church) as he tries to help a family reconnect over Christmas.
The film is based on W. Bruce Cameron's book and hits Netflix on November 4.
Quaid and Johnson highlight film's warmth
Quaid says he loved being part of such a "heartwarming" project.
Johnson called working with Ruby the corgi puppy "an extra bit of magic," and gave shoutouts to her co-stars, especially Quaid for keeping it real and Steenburgen for her great performance.
Expect plenty of laughs and sweet moments about cherishing family (and pets) this holiday season!