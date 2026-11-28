A list star directly contacted producers to join 'Mirzapur 2'
Big news for Mirzapur fans: an A-list star has reached out directly to the producers, eager to join the much-awaited sequel, Mirzapur 2.
With buzz building after the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, this move hints at an even bigger and more ambitious follow-up.
Singh and Excel Entertainment refine casting
Director Gurmmeet Singh and Excel Entertainment are aiming to level up the story while figuring out how a major new face fits in without losing what made the original special.
Casting is still in progress, but adding a top star could make this sequel even more exciting for fans who loved Pankaj Tripathi and Jitendra Kumar in Mirzapur: The Movie.