HBO unveils magical 'Harry Potter' trailer: See cast, release schedule
What's the story
The second official trailer for HBO's upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been released. The new footage offers a closer look at life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, featuring scenes of Harry Potter using the invisibility cloak, playing Quidditch, and facing off against Professor Snape. The series stars newcomer Dominic McLaughlin in the titular role.
Casting details
Meet the new cast of 'Harry Potter' series
Alongside McLaughlin, the series also stars Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
The young actors were selected after an extensive casting process involving British child actors aged nine to 11.
The project also features Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.
In India, the series will stream on JioHotstar.
Production insights
Production began last year in England
The series began its high-budget production in Hertfordshire, England, last July. The show is led by two Succession alums, writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod.
Last month, Nicholas Hoult exited his role as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season due to scheduling conflicts.
Kit Harington was announced as his replacement.
Premiere date
Series to premiere on December 25, 2026
The new Harry Potter series is set to premiere on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026.
The first season comprises eight episodes.
Each season will be based on one of author JK Rowling's books, allowing for a more detailed adaptation with deeper storytelling and the inclusion of subplots that were entirely omitted from the films.
The ensemble cast includes Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley.