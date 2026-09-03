HBO unveils magical 'Harry Potter' trailer: See cast, release schedule

Alongside McLaughlin, the series also stars Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The young actors were selected after an extensive casting process involving British child actors aged nine to 11.

The project also features Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.

In India, the series will stream on JioHotstar.