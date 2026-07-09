'Batwara 1947': AR Rahman reveals Sonu Nigam collaboration

Film's theme

More about 'Batwara 1947'

Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and explores the lives of millions who were displaced and forced to rebuild their lives after the country's division. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles, while the ensemble cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. The film will be released worldwide on August 14.