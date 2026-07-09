'Batwara 1947': AR Rahman reveals Sonu Nigam collaboration
What's the story
Aamir Khan Productions is all set to release the period drama Batwara 1947, with composer AR Rahman announcing that singer Sonu Nigam has joined him in the studio to record a song titled Oh Tabassum. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and features music by Academy Award-winning composer Rahman.
Social media post
'How can you sound so romantic?'
Rahman took to social media to share the news, writing, "Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947." He added that the song is written by Javed Akhtar and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Rahman also praised Nigam's voice, saying, "Bro...how can you sound so romantic?"
Twitter Post
See Rahman's post here
Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official#Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic? 😍🌹🙏— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 8, 2026
Film's theme
More about 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and explores the lives of millions who were displaced and forced to rebuild their lives after the country's division. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles, while the ensemble cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. The film will be released worldwide on August 14.