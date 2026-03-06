'AA22xA6': Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's sci-fi film gets music director
Entertainment
Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are starring in AA22xA6, a new sci-fi action movie directed by Atlee.
The big news? Sai Abhyankkar, known for The Dude, is composing the film's music after impressing Atlee with a demo track.
Meanwhile, here's more about the film
AA22xA6 is shaping up to be huge—with Hollywood-level VFX from Lola VFX (even their co-owner called it "unbelievable") and some exciting underwater scenes being shot.
The film is aiming for a summer 2027 release, and there's already buzz about possible cast additions like Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, or Rashmika Mandanna.
If you're into big sci-fi adventures or just love seeing fresh talent get a break, this one's worth keeping an eye on!