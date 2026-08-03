'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47' promo shows Venkatesh, bloodied relatives
Entertainment
The first promo for Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 just dropped, giving us a look at Venkatesh as Chitti Babu, a cheerful family man alongside his wife Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty).
Things start light and fun, but the mood shifts fast with shocking glimpses of bloodied family members on a moving train.
Poster teases Rohith as cop
We also meet their kids, Sampoorna and Sarwa (Yuvina Parthavi and Raja Prajwal), who bring some playful energy.
A first-look poster hints that Nara Rohith plays a police officer, adding to the intrigue.
This film is the first collaboration between director Trivikram and Venkatesh, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations.
Mark your calendar: Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 hits theaters October 2!