Aaditya Thackeray denies ever meeting Disha Salian amid CBI FIR
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has denied allegations linking him to the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian in 2020. The denial comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by Salian's father, Satish, who demanded an investigation into the involvement of several politicians and police officers, including Thackeray.
Statement
'Linking my name to this tragic case constantly...'
Thackeray took to X on Wednesday to address the allegations.
He wrote, "Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian."
"Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years."
Investigation appeal
'We always will stand by the truth'
Thackeray further asked for the official re-investigation to go on "without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives."
He said, "Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically, will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth, and fight for it."
Legal proceedings
FIR registered under various IPC sections
The CBI has registered the FIR under sections of the IPC pertaining to gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence, and public servants framing incorrect records to shield offenders.
It doesn't list anyone as an accused.
The Bombay High Court had asked the CBI to take a fresh look at the case and ordered that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the (investigating officer), there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against them."
Background
Salian died in June 2020
To recall, Salian died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad on June 8, 2020.
The Malwani police had registered an accidental death report and concluded that it was a suicide, stating there was no evidence of foul play.
However, Satish Salian approached the High Court last year, claiming his daughter was sexually assaulted and murdered.