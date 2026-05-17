Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sanjay Dutt 's latest film, Aakhri Sawal, is set to have a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (May 17), reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie was released on May 15 and reportedly earned ₹73L net in India on Day 2 (Saturday) across 1,894 shows. It chronicles the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and recently received praise from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta .

Screening insights 'Aakhri Sawal' Day 2 collection While the details about the invitees and attendees for the Rashtrapati Bhavan screening are still being kept under wraps, the outlet confirmed that the film will be screened on Sunday. The film's Day 2 collection marked an 82.5% jump from its opening-day earnings, but the total numbers (₹1.15 crore India net) remain dismal. The movie is reportedly mounted on a budget of around ₹30-40 crore.

Film controversy Why was 'Aakhri Sawal' banned in UAE? The film has been banned in the UAE as the censor board recommended several cuts for its release. However, makers were confident about their decision to release the same version as in India. Aakhri Sawal revolves around a high-stakes national television debate between a student and his mentor. The conflict arises when Vicky (Namashi Chakraborty) has his thesis on the RSS's 100-year history rejected by Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Dutt). This leads to a fiery live debate about India's complex history.

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