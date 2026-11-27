'Aalochana' opens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, urging elder care
Aalochana, a new Telugu film featuring veteran stars like Narasimha Raju and Jayalalitha, just hit theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The movie shines a light on the importance of looking after elderly parents and questions the idea of sending them to old-age homes.
Raja urges support for elder care
Director Dileep Raja, film director and MA AP founder, shared that Aalochana is meant to inspire young people to value and care for their parents as they age.
He called on audiences to support the film's message, hoping it will get more people talking about elder care in Indian families.
The project is being promoted as a fresh step forward for Telugu cinema.