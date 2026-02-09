Aamir Khan reveals he requested Arijit to reconsider retirement decision

Khan explained, "I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I was not there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose." He added, "Though I did try my best to convince him to reconsider, but in vain. He seems to have made up his mind." To recall, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, shocking fans and industry peers.

Commitment

Singh has five songs in 'Ek Din'

Singh had already committed to Ek Din before announcing his retirement. Khan said, "He is singing for Junaid's character." "Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. Ek Din has five songs, and he sings in all of them." "He has absolutely nailed the songs!!! And so sad for films and all of us who are his fans." Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, releases on May 1.