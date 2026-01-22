Aamir Khan blown away by Sunil Grover's 'spot-on' mimicry on Kapil Sharma show
Aamir Khan couldn't stop laughing after seeing Sunil Grover impersonate him on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
"It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself," Aamir shared, calling the act "priceless."
What went down?
Sunil Grover took center stage as Aamir Khan in an episode with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
He didn't just copy Aamir's gestures or voice—he nailed his mannerisms, walk, and even how he interacts with paparazzi.
As Aamir put it: "He doesn't just mimic your gestures or your voice, Sunil goes a step further. He understands how you think and how you would have responded to something in words or actions."
Not just Aamir—Salman too!
Grover also wowed everyone by mimicking Salman Khan in the same episode.
Aamir called him "so, so talented" and a "wonderful actor" who can pull off multiple stars convincingly.
Fun fact: Grover recently managed to fool Vir Das into thinking he was actually Aamir during a promo video!