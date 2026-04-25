'We should work together': Aamir Khan lauds SRK, Salman

Ambitious project

Khan on 3-hero film idea

Khan further elaborated on his idea of a three-hero film with SRK and Salman. "About a year ago, I told him that the three of us should do a movie together. Just that combination would be massive! It would be so much fun...and the audience would love seeing all three of us on screen." The trio has never starred in a full-length feature film together but made cameo appearances in Aryan Khan's web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025).