'We should work together': Aamir Khan lauds SRK, Salman
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Speaking to Mirchi Plus, he praised SRK's acting skills, saying their collaboration has been long overdue. "I'd really love to do a film with Shah Rukh Khan. He's a fantastic actor with amazing charm, and he connects very deeply with the audience." "We've actually spoken about it. Whenever we find a really good story, we should definitely work together," he added.
Ambitious project
Khan on 3-hero film idea
Khan further elaborated on his idea of a three-hero film with SRK and Salman. "About a year ago, I told him that the three of us should do a movie together. Just that combination would be massive! It would be so much fun...and the audience would love seeing all three of us on screen." The trio has never starred in a full-length feature film together but made cameo appearances in Aryan Khan's web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025).
Work
What's next for the Khans?
Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par, released in June 2025. Up next, he is rumored to lead a biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. SRK, meanwhile, is set to star in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Co-starring Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone, it will release on December 24, 2026. As for Salman, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi and an untitled actioner directed by Vamshi Paidipally, set for release on Eid 2027.