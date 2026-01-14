Aamir Khan lost 18kg for 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' cameo?

Khan explained, "I undertook the diet for the migraines." "It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost 18kgs, my migraines have also reduced considerably." Meanwhile, Khan will be seen in Happy Patel alongside his nephew Imran Khan . He added, "It is not a proper comeback for Imran. Both Imran and I have cameo roles."

Film details

Khan's role in 'Happy Patel'

Khan also mentioned that he hasn't done many comedy roles in his career, although "people still remember Andaz Apna Apna." Happy Patel is directed by Kavi Shastri and Vir Das, with the latter also starring in it. It also features Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, among others. The film is set to release in theaters on Friday.