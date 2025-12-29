'3 Idiots' sequel: Aamir, Madhavan deny being approached
What's the story
Speculation about a sequel to the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots recently gained momentum. A source told Pinkvilla, "The script is currently being developed under a tentative working title, 4 Idiots. The makers are actively searching for a [fourth actor]." However, lead actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan have now denied any knowledge of such a development. This comes after actor Sharman Joshi recently told Hindustan Times that he hasn't been "informed" about the sequel.
Sequel speculation
'Where do we go in the sequel?'
Madhavan told journalist Subhash K. Jha, "A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched." "All three of us, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and I are much older now." "Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now?" "It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel." He added, "I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic."
Actor's response
Khan expressed interest, but nobody has approached him
Khan, on the other hand, expressed his willingness for a potential sequel. "We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I've played. People still talk about Rancho." "So yeah, I'd love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me." The original film was released in 2009 and starred Khan, Madhavan, Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani.