'3 Idiots' sequel: Aamir, Madhavan deny being approached

Sequel speculation

'Where do we go in the sequel?'

Madhavan told journalist Subhash K. Jha, "A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched." "All three of us, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and I are much older now." "Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now?" "It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel." He added, "I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic."