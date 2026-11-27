'Not flawless...but gutsy': Aanand L Rai lauds new-gen filmmakers
What's the story
National Award-winning filmmaker Aanand L Rai recently praised the new generation of filmmakers for their "gutsy" approach to cinema. He said that these young directors have a different perspective on filmmaking compared to his generation. He said that their boldness and willingness to experiment with different ideas have added a new dimension to the industry.
Filmmaker's praise
'I admire young filmmakers today for the way...'
Rai told Bollywood Hungama, "It's just the love of stories that makes me want to get involved in more stories than I could make myself."
"Also, I admire young filmmakers today for the way in which they approach their work."
"Their horizon is bigger...they are not looking at films the way we were in my generation. They may not be flawless, but they are gutsy."
Cultural perspective
Rai believes in culturally-rooted stories
Rai is also interested in supporting new voices because of his belief in stories that are rooted in their cultural backgrounds.
He believes these films show how stories deeply connected to their roots can also find relevance with audiences across the world.
He said, "The films of Satyajit Ray, or Shyam Benegal, or Mother India (1957) were the films that were true to their roots but still resonated with anybody watching them anywhere in the world."
Production pride
Rai on producing 'Aatmapamphlet'
Rai expressed his pride in producing the Marathi film Aatmapamphlet (2023), which he believes is a great example of local storytelling.
He said, "I think Ray made a lot of sense when he said that the way to the global is through the local."
"When you are able to catch that thought, you fly better as a filmmaker. That's why I was very proud to be able to produce a film like Aatmapamphlet."