'Aari Aari' remix: Ranveer Singh teams up with Bombay Rockers Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Bombay Rockers to drop a fresh take on their 2003 hit, now called Aari Aari, in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The song's catchy hook is making waves again, especially after a viral Instagram video of Singh and band member Navtej Singh Rehal jamming together.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.