'Aari Aari' remix: Ranveer Singh teams up with Bombay Rockers
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Bombay Rockers to drop a fresh take on their 2003 hit, now called Aari Aari, in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The song's catchy hook is making waves again, especially after a viral Instagram video of Singh and band member Navtej Singh Rehal jamming together.
The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.
More about the film and its cast
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, out since March 19, is already a box office hit. Alongside Ranveer, the film stars Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in an action-packed espionage thriller.
Composer Shashwat Sachdev's new version of Aari Aari is quickly becoming the soundtrack's standout moment, introducing the iconic tune to today's audience.