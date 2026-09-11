Abdullah seeks revival with 1st international Kashmir film festival
Entertainment
Jammu and Kashmir just hosted its first international film festival, hoping to bring back its old reputation as a filmmaker hotspot.
The region's film activity had paused after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, but Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been working to attract filmmakers again and rebuild the local industry.
Filmmakers praise Kashmir, Abdullah announces incentives
Big names like Imtiaz Ali and Vidhu Vinod Chopra attended, praising Kashmir's unique vibe and talent.
Abdullah announced plans for easier permits, shooting subsidies, and incentives for films that highlight Kashmiri culture and hire local talent.
Ali called Kashmir special after filming Laila Majnu there, while Chopra said the festival marks a big step in sharing Kashmiri stories with the world.