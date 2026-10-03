'Didn't want remake tag': How director shaped 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
What's the story
Abhishek Pathak, the director of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, recently spoke about his responsibility to wrap up the Drishyam franchise with this installment. He told Bollywood Hungama that Drishyam 3 had to be more than just another sequel; it had to take its characters forward and bring their journey to a fitting conclusion. "You cannot just make another film and say this is Part 3," he said.
Film development
Pathak wanted 'Drishyam 3' to have an earned conclusion
Pathak also revealed that writing Drishyam 3 was a time-consuming process.
"It took us a lot of time to write it because it is not an easy film. It is a very complex and complicated story, and we wanted to make sure that the conclusion felt earned."
"It has to take the characters somewhere and give the audience a feeling that this journey has reached its final point," he said.
Franchise continuity
Keeping the essence of 'Drishyam' series intact
Pathak also stressed the importance of retaining the essence of the Drishyam universe while working on its final chapter.
He said, "I was very conscious that this is Drishyam and people have a certain expectation from this world."
"So we have kept that detailing. When we were writing, we went back to the first two films and looked at the details and brought those elements into this film because I wanted people to feel that nostalgia."
Creative vision
Pathak didn't want the 'remake' tag
While Pathak wanted Drishyam 3 to be connected to the earlier films, he also wanted it to have its own identity.
He said, "I did not want to have the tag of a remake this time."
"I felt that when you make something which is already there...people can overlook the craft that has gone into the Hindi version. I really wanted to make my own version of the last part."
The thriller also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Jaideep Ahlawat.