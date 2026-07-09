'Angre': Rajesh Mapuskar directs film on Maratha warrior
What's the story
Abundantia Entertainment has announced its upcoming project, Angre. The film will chronicle the life of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre, the Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy who defended India's western seas for over four decades against British and Portuguese forces. National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar will direct the film in his second collaboration with Abundantia after Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.
Production details
Know more about Angre
Abundantia Entertainment will produce Angre in association with Mapuskar's Magij Pictures. The film will depict the life of Angre, who commanded a fleet from his headquarters at Kolaba, defending the Konkan coast and asserting Maratha sovereignty over the Indian Ocean. He remained undefeated throughout his career and was a committed follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.
Director's statement
Here's what the producer has to say
Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said he was excited to tell Angre's story. "Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre's story is one that the world deserves to see, especially the younger generation that is unaware of the immense contribution of this legend to our great history." "Rajesh's craft... coupled with his deep understanding of the Maratha history and culture make him the perfect filmmaker for a story of this magnitude," he added in a statement.
Director's statement
Mapuskar opens up about the film
Mapuskar, who was born and raised on the Konkan coast, expressed his excitement about telling Angre's story. He said, "The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have wanted to tell for years...Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment...is an absolute delight." "Abundantia's belief in bold, uncompromising storytelling is exactly what a film of this scale needs. I could not have asked for a better home for it," he added.
Company updates
Meanwhile, here's Abundantia's lineup of upcoming projects
Abundantia Entertainment has had a busy 2026 with the release of films like Daldal, Subedaar, and Maa Behen. The company also has Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, co-produced with Star Studios and Collective's Historyverse, Family Business on Netflix, and Sundar Poonam on Prime Video in the pipeline.