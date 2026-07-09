LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Angre': Rajesh Mapuskar directs film on Maratha warrior 
'Angre': Rajesh Mapuskar directs film on Maratha warrior 
It tells the story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre

'Angre': Rajesh Mapuskar directs film on Maratha warrior 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 09, 2026
02:07 pm
What's the story

Abundantia Entertainment has announced its upcoming project, Angre. The film will chronicle the life of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre, the Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy who defended India's western seas for over four decades against British and Portuguese forces. National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar will direct the film in his second collaboration with Abundantia after Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.

Production details

Know more about Angre

Abundantia Entertainment will produce Angre in association with Mapuskar's Magij Pictures. The film will depict the life of Angre, who commanded a fleet from his headquarters at Kolaba, defending the Konkan coast and asserting Maratha sovereignty over the Indian Ocean. He remained undefeated throughout his career and was a committed follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Director's statement

Here's what the producer has to say

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said he was excited to tell Angre's story. "Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre's story is one that the world deserves to see, especially the younger generation that is unaware of the immense contribution of this legend to our great history." "Rajesh's craft... coupled with his deep understanding of the Maratha history and culture make him the perfect filmmaker for a story of this magnitude," he added in a statement.

Advertisement

Director's statement

Mapuskar opens up about the film

Mapuskar, who was born and raised on the Konkan coast, expressed his excitement about telling Angre's story. He said, "The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have wanted to tell for years...Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment...is an absolute delight." "Abundantia's belief in bold, uncompromising storytelling is exactly what a film of this scale needs. I could not have asked for a better home for it," he added.

Advertisement

Company updates

Meanwhile, here's Abundantia's lineup of upcoming projects

Abundantia Entertainment has had a busy 2026 with the release of films like Daldal, Subedaar, and Maa Behen. The company also has Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, co-produced with Star Studios and Collective's Historyverse, Family Business on Netflix, and Sundar Poonam on Prime Video in the pipeline.

Advertisement