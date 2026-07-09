'Angre': Rajesh Mapuskar directs film on Maratha warrior 

Director's statement

Mapuskar opens up about the film

Mapuskar, who was born and raised on the Konkan coast, expressed his excitement about telling Angre's story. He said, "The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have wanted to tell for years...Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment...is an absolute delight." "Abundantia's belief in bold, uncompromising storytelling is exactly what a film of this scale needs. I could not have asked for a better home for it," he added.