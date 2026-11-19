The alleged victims, Frank Cascio, Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie-Nicole Cascio, and Aldo Cascio, claim that Jackson raped and sexually assaulted them for years as children.

They allege that the musician "secured their silence" through "brainwashing, grooming and manipulation."

In their suit against Freedman, they claim he assured them of having their best interests at heart and advised against hiring independent counsel without disclosing his allegiance to Jackson's estate.