Michael Jackson's alleged victims sue singer's estate attorney
What's the story
Several alleged victims of Michael Jackson have filed a lawsuit against powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman. They claim that Freedman tricked them into signing an agreement that prevents them from discussing their traumatic experiences with the late pop star. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. It accuses Freedman of being hired by Jackson's estate to "deceive" them into signing a "hush-money agreement" after the release of the 2019 HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.
Allegations
The Cascio family claims Jackson sexually assaulted them
The alleged victims, Frank Cascio, Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie-Nicole Cascio, and Aldo Cascio, claim that Jackson raped and sexually assaulted them for years as children.
They allege that the musician "secured their silence" through "brainwashing, grooming and manipulation."
In their suit against Freedman, they claim he assured them of having their best interests at heart and advised against hiring independent counsel without disclosing his allegiance to Jackson's estate.
Exploitation claims
Plaintiffs allege Freedman took advantage of their family's vulnerability
The plaintiffs allege that Freedman took advantage of their family's vulnerability and trust to induce them into signing an "unconscionable agreement."
This agreement, they claim, stripped them of "valuable legal rights, imposed sweeping confidentiality provisions, and shielded Jackson's estate and representatives from liability."
Non-disclosure allegations
They argue they would never have signed the agreement
The alleged victims assert that Freedman never informed them that the agreement would financially punish them for publicly discussing their alleged abuse.
They argue, "Had Plaintiffs known the truth, they never would have signed the agreement."
The Cascios also claim Jackson normalized their abuse by "showing them pornography and pictures of unclothed children," while telling them their lives would be ruined if they ever spoke about his actions.
Compensation dispute
The Cascios claim the amount offered to them was inadequate
The Cascios claim that when Freedman approached them in 2019, he offered them compensation for the alleged abuse they suffered.
However, they argue that this amount was "wholly inadequate" compared with what other alleged victims received.
They also claim that Freedman never disclosed a conflict of interest due to his representation of Jackson's estate.
The lawsuit includes claims of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation against Freedman.
Retaliation claims
Freedman allegedly referred to the agreement as 'toilet paper'
The Cascios allege that in 2024 Freedman approached them and said they weren't receiving enough money from the estate.
They claim he referred to the agreement as "toilet paper" and tried to persuade them to hire him for negotiations with Jackson's estate.
After they hired independent counsel, the estate allegedly "retaliated" by filing an arbitration demand against them, claiming a breach of agreement.
The plaintiffs are seeking undisclosed damages.