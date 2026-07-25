Actor Jyotika asks Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign
Actor Jyotika has asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down following the alleged NEET paper leak and exam irregularities.
Her statement comes as student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar grow louder, with many demanding real changes in the education system.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is leading these protests, which intensified after police used tear gas and batons during a Sansad Chalo march on July 20.
PM Modi confirms NEET leak arrests
Film personalities like Salman Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kamal Haasan have spoken out against the police crackdown on students. Activist Sonam Wangchuk even staged a more than 20-day hunger strike in support.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi confirmed arrests over the NEET leak and said fast-track courts will handle the case.