Actor Jyotika asks Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign

Actor Jyotika has asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down following the alleged NEET paper leak and exam irregularities.

Her statement comes as student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar grow louder, with many demanding real changes in the education system.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is leading these protests, which intensified after police used tear gas and batons during a Sansad Chalo march on July 20.