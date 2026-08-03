Actor Karthi teams with Raja for Prince Pictures family entertainer
Entertainment
Karthi is joining forces with director Mohan Raja for a new film, marking Raja's return after a break since 2022.
Produced by Prince Pictures, the movie promises to be a family entertainer packed with values, emotion, and hero moments.
Raja calls 11th film milestone
Raja called the project a special milestone, as it's his 11th film and lines up with his 25th year in cinema.
Karthi said he's "very happy to collaborate" on this meaningful venture.
Prince Pictures is also behind Karthi's upcoming action thriller Sardar 2 (dropping September 10), and he has several other projects lined up, so fans have plenty to look forward to.