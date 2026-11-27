Actor Prabhas to join Madhavan for pan-Indian film, filming delayed
Prabhas is set to join forces with director Jithu Madhavan for an exciting pan-Indian movie, bringing together Telugu and Malayalam cinema vibes.
The buzz started after Madhavan's recent hit, Scene, and UV Creations is likely to back the project.
But fans will have to wait a bit. Prabhas's packed schedule means filming won't kick off just yet.
Actor Prabhas's schedule delays Madhavan collaboration
Right now, Prabhas is busy wrapping up Fauzi (coming March 2027), working on the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and gearing up for Spirit, which drops during next year's festive season.
Because of these commitments, his collaboration with Madhavan probably won't start until around September 2027.
UV Creations is expected to make things official soon.