'Strangling ideas': Kanwaljit Singh talks about 'Satluj' censorship
What's the story
Actor Kanwaljit Singh has expressed disappointment over the sudden removal of the ZEE5 film Satluj from the platform just two days after its release in July 2026. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said that creative ideas should not be suppressed before audiences get a chance to watch a film and form their own opinions. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was previously titled Punjab '95 and is based on the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Freedom of speech
Singh's take on freedom of expression
Singh said, "This is strangling ideas before they reach the audience. They talk about free speech and all. You know, it's really disappointing when things like that happen."
He further questioned the concept of freedom of expression, saying, "We talk about freedom of speech. Where is freedom of speech? And people who are against it, I always tell them that this was an idea of the director or the artist who has done this."
Character portrayal
On his role in 'Satluj'
Singh also spoke about his role in Satluj, which he said was completely different from his previous roles.
He said, "I did Satluj. It was different, absolutely entirely different."
"You know, some people hate him (his character) and some people love him because he did manage to finish the terrorism in Punjab. So some people like him, some people don't."
The film was directed by Honey Trehan and released on ZEE5 on July 3 after a long certification battle.
Film's removal
Why was 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5?
The film was removed from ZEE5 in India on July 5, just two days after its release, on government orders.
The streamer later announced that Satluj would not be available in India until further notice.
This development came after the film's prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
It reportedly demanded 127 cuts when the project was submitted for certification under its original title, Punjab '95.
The makers did not agree to these cuts.
Ageism
On the lack of substantial roles for older actors
Singh also spoke about the ongoing debate over the lack of substantial roles for older actors in mainstream Hindi cinema.
He said, "You are stuck with an image, so you keep getting the same kind of roles all the time."
However, he believes he has been lucky to explore different characters instead of being stuck with one particular image.