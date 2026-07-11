'Home felt like...public toilet': Rajiv Thakur recalls childhood struggles

Reflection

Looking back at his journey

Looking back, Thakur said he is still amazed at how far he has come. "Sometimes I feel I've achieved much more than I ever imagined. But then you look around and feel someone else has gone ahead. That's probably the nature of life." Earlier, speaking to Hindi Rush, he revealed that 50gm of butter was considered a luxury in their household. Even today, he asks for extra butter whenever he visits Amritsar as it reminds him of his childhood treat.