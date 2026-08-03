Actor Siddharth tells News18 he has no Bollywood offers
Entertainment
Siddharth, who wowed audiences in Rang De Basanti, recently shared that he hasn't been getting any Bollywood offers.
He told News18, "I'm not offered anything here. Absolutely nothing!" (making it clear he's waiting for the right role to come along.)
Siddharth calls 'Operation Safed Sagar' milestone
Despite the dry spell, Siddharth is making his Hindi cinema comeback in Operation Safed Sagar as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.
He considers this project a milestone, even comparing it to his debut as Bhagat Singh.
Grateful for the opportunity, he said, "Thank god, you guys thought of me."
Siddharth balances South cinema and family
When not in Hindi films, Siddharth keeps busy with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies and makes sure to spend time with family, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari, his wife.