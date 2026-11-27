Actor Soori launches 'Hakuna Matata' sung by Jeevinth for 'Picasso'
The buzzed-about film Picasso just released its first single, Hakuna Matata.
Sung by lead actor Abishan Jeevinth and composed by Leon James, the track was launched online by Tamil actor Soori, who sent his best wishes to the team.
Sivaraman's 'Picasso' filming wraps August 2026
Directed by Gowtham Sivaraman, Picasso wrapped filming in August 2026.
The movie stars Jeevinth as Sugan and Shivani Nagaram as the female lead, with Yogalakshmi and Gaana Vinoth in supporting roles.
This is also Drama Company's debut production, bringing together a cast and crew for their first big project.