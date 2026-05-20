Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' becomes his biggest hit with ₹161.04 cr

'Karuppu' earns ₹80 cr across India

Despite production delays and a hefty ₹130 crore budget, Karuppu struck a chord with audiences thanks to its fresh take on divine energy in today's world.

It earned ₹80 crore across India, with Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions contributing, plus strong overseas numbers.

The buzz was so strong that even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay congratulated producer S R Prabhu on the movie's strong box office performance, making this a huge win for Suriya and Kollywood in 2026.