Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' becomes his biggest hit with ₹161.04 cr
Entertainment
Suriya's new film Karuppu is officially his biggest hit ever, pulling in ₹161.04 crore worldwide in just five days.
Directed by RJ Balaji and starring Trisha Krishnan alongside Suriya, the movie has already outperformed his previous top-grosser, Singam 2.
'Karuppu' earns ₹80 cr across India
Despite production delays and a hefty ₹130 crore budget, Karuppu struck a chord with audiences thanks to its fresh take on divine energy in today's world.
It earned ₹80 crore across India, with Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions contributing, plus strong overseas numbers.
The buzz was so strong that even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay congratulated producer S R Prabhu on the movie's strong box office performance, making this a huge win for Suriya and Kollywood in 2026.