Actor Yash hopes to revive 'Kirataka 2' paused for 'KGF'
Yash said he hopes to revive Kirataka 2, the sequel to his 2011 rural entertainer Kirataka.
The movie was started years ago but got paused because of his KGF films and their strict look requirements.
Now, while promoting Ramayana in the UK Yash shared that this project means a lot to him personally.
Kumar: 'Kirataka 2' nearly 40% filmed
Directed by Anil Kumar, Kirataka 2 is set in the Mandya-Mysuru region and celebrates local culture.
Nearly 40% was filmed before it was put on hold for KGF: Chapter 2.
Yash has a strong emotional connection with this story, and Kumar said Yash was keen to retain its rural flavor.
Fans are excited to see Yash return as the village youth that made him a star.