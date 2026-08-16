Actor Yash jokes about 'Tabaahi' condom ad comparison from 'Toxic'

Yash also addressed claims that the film is vulgar, saying, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hai, agar aapne dekha hoga toh." He emphasized that every scene was crafted with care and style.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic explores Gen-Z struggles with social rules and generational gaps.

Originally set for March but delayed due to Middle East tensions, it now hits theaters on August 26 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, so more people can catch its message.