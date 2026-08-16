Actor Yash jokes about 'Tabaahi' condom ad comparison from 'Toxic'
Yash, lead actor of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, had a witty response after the film's song Tabaahi was trolled online and compared to a "condom ad."
On Aap Ki Adaalat, he joked, "Agar condom ad karna hai, toh paise leke karunga. Aise muft mein nahi karunga..."
His lighthearted comeback got plenty of laughs from the audience.
Actor Yash denies 'Toxic' vulgarity claim
Yash also addressed claims that the film is vulgar, saying, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hai, agar aapne dekha hoga toh." He emphasized that every scene was crafted with care and style.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic explores Gen-Z struggles with social rules and generational gaps.
Originally set for March but delayed due to Middle East tensions, it now hits theaters on August 26 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, so more people can catch its message.