GIVA founder explains why Kriti's Raksha Bandhan ad was pulled

Agarwal took to Instagram to clarify that the decision to withdraw the ad did not reflect their beliefs.

"Our belief in the intent behind the campaign remains unchanged," he wrote.

"The decision to remove the video was taken after tensions around some of the brand's stores escalated, with a few incidents creating an unsafe environment for its on-ground teams."

"In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores."