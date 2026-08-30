GIVA founder explains why Kriti's Raksha Bandhan ad was pulled
What's the story
Kriti Sanon recently faced backlash for her appearance in a Raksha Bandhan jewelery advertisement, in which she wore a deep-neckline bralette-style blouse. Netizens argued that her outfit was inappropriate for a traditional Indian festival. In the wake of this controversy, the jewelry brand GIVA decided to withdraw its advertisement from all media platforms "out of respect." Now, Ishendra Agarwal, founder of GIVA, has explained why they pulled down the ad.
Safety 1st
Tensions around some stores escalated, creating an unsafe environment
Agarwal took to Instagram to clarify that the decision to withdraw the ad did not reflect their beliefs.
"Our belief in the intent behind the campaign remains unchanged," he wrote.
"The decision to remove the video was taken after tensions around some of the brand's stores escalated, with a few incidents creating an unsafe environment for its on-ground teams."
"In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores."
Actor's reaction
Festivals are about emotions, not clothes: Sanon
Earlier, Sanon had also issued a strong statement, questioning why women continue to be judged by what they wear.
"Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!!"
"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions," she wrote.
Brand's stance
'If our advertisement has hurt sentiments...'
In an official statement on August 26, GIVA reiterated its respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals.
The brand clarified that its recent advertisement was not intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.
"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all," they wrote.