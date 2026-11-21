Sharma revealed, "(Roshan) didn't have to sit with me...and tell me, 'Do this, do that.' I learned just by observing him."

She said, "I first met him at the airport when we were flying to Hyderabad."

"Honestly, he was the first hero I became a fan of, ever since I saw Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)."

"I remember telling my mom, 'I got a movie with Hrithik Roshan.' She replied, 'Oh my God! This was just meant to be.'"