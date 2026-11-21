Aditi Sharma talks about co-starring with 'hero' Hrithik in 'Fighter'
What's the story
Aditi Sandhya Sharma, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Netflix's Gajab Raat, also had a pivotal role in Fighter (2024). In the latter, she played Flight Cadet Neha Joshi. Sharma shared her experience of working on Fighter with Bollywood Hungama and revealed how Hrithik Roshan was off-screen.
Actor's warmth
'I first met him at the airport when we were...'
Sharma revealed, "(Roshan) didn't have to sit with me...and tell me, 'Do this, do that.' I learned just by observing him."
She said, "I first met him at the airport when we were flying to Hyderabad."
"Honestly, he was the first hero I became a fan of, ever since I saw Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)."
"I remember telling my mom, 'I got a movie with Hrithik Roshan.' She replied, 'Oh my God! This was just meant to be.'"
Actor's approach
'It was nice to work with someone who is so...'
Sharma further revealed that Roshan took a personal interest in the lives of his young co-stars.
She said, "He used to sit with us and ask us about our personal lives, where we were from, what made us come to Mumbai, etc."
"For someone so big, he didn't have to do that. Hence, it was nice to work with someone who is so good professionally but also so nice and wonderful personally."
Career highlight
Why 'Fighter' was special for Sharma
Sharma described Fighter as a "huge" opportunity since it starred Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
She said, "It was the first film that I did when I came to Mumbai."
"To be a part of such a big film was huge. Moreover, it was directed by Siddharth Anand."
Sharma only had a few scenes in Fighter, but she said, "There was this very crucial scene where I had to sit in the cockpit...It was challenging, yet so much fun."