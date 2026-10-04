Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar shift base to Himachal Pradesh?

Before moving to Himachal Pradesh, Gautam Dhar and Dhar lived in a spacious rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai.

The couple reportedly rented the apartment for a long time, but it was later suggested that they may have purchased it after Dhurandhar's success.

The duo is known for staying away from the limelight.

Recently, they were mainly seen at professional events like the recent National Film Award ceremony, where they received National Awards for Article 370.