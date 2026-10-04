Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar shift base to Himachal Pradesh?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar and her filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar, have reportedly shifted their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh. The couple, who has largely remained private about their personal lives, now divides their time between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai, reported Free Press Journal. The decision is seemingly influenced by a desire for a quieter life away from the constant public attention in Mumbai.
Family ties
More about the couple's Himachal Pradesh home
Himachal Pradesh has always held a special place for Gautam Dhar.
The actor bought a 100-year-old heritage home on a 25-acre property in Gohar, Mandi, before her marriage.
This property also holds deep family ties and childhood memories for her. The couple got married there in June 2021, adding to its significance.
Their Himachal home is made of wood and stone, surrounded by gardens growing apples, potatoes, plums, and ginger.
Career highlights
They earlier lived in Khar, Mumbai
Before moving to Himachal Pradesh, Gautam Dhar and Dhar lived in a spacious rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai.
The couple reportedly rented the apartment for a long time, but it was later suggested that they may have purchased it after Dhurandhar's success.
The duo is known for staying away from the limelight.
Recently, they were mainly seen at professional events like the recent National Film Award ceremony, where they received National Awards for Article 370.
Parental privacy
They have a young son, Vedavid
Privacy has become even more important for the couple since they welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.
They have deliberately kept his face away from the public eye.
In September 2025, Gautam Dhar shared a picture with Vedavid but continued to hide his face.
The actor is currently promoting her fantasy comedy, Nayyi Navelli, which releases on October 16.
Meanwhile, Dhar has yet to announce his next project after the sensational success of the Dhurandhar duology.