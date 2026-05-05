Aduba and Criss unveil 2026 Tony nominations on 'CBS Mornings'
Broadway's biggest night is coming up, and the 2026 Tony Award nominations just dropped!
Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss revealed the nominees live from Sofitel New York, with major categories like Best New Musical and Best New Play getting their moment on CBS Mornings.
Tony nominees span musicals and plays
This season brought a mix of fresh musicals and classic revivals. The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) are all up for Best New Musical. Giant and Liberation made the cut for Best New Play.
On the acting side, Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing), Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman), and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show) scored nominations.
The big show happens June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, with P!nk hosting (catch it live on CBS or stream on Paramount+).