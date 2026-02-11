After Ranveer, Salman Khan's associate receives threat email demanding crores

A close associate of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly received a threatening email demanding crores of rupees. The sender claimed to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting an investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch . This incident comes days after similar threats were made against actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Investigation underway No formal complaint has been filed yet The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter, including tracking mobile locations of suspects near the residences of various celebrities. No formal complaint has been filed by Khan or the concerned individual yet, according to Mumbai Police sources. The police have increased vigilance and are tracing the sender of the threatening message.

Feud history What is the Bishnoi-Khan feud? The Bishnoi-Khan feud dates back to 1998 when the actor allegedly went on a hunting trip during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain and killed a blackbuck, an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now in jail, publicly declared that it was his life's mission to either make Khan apologize for this act or kill him.

