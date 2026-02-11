Bishnoi gang threatened Ranveer Singh? Security beefed up outside home

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh , who is currently riding high on the success of his film Dhurandhar, has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note from an unidentified person demanding a ransom of ₹10 crore. The demand has sent shockwaves through the film industry and prompted authorities to step up security measures at his Mumbai residence. Armed guards have been deployed in the area, raising concerns among local residents.

Investigation underway Threat likely linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang The Mumbai Police's crime branch has launched an investigation into the matter, with preliminary assessments suggesting that the threat may be linked to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The motive behind the threat is believed to be financial extortion. Authorities are currently examining digital trails and intelligence inputs to identify those responsible for the ominous communication.

Additional precautions Singh, Deepika hire private security personnel In response to the alarming situation, Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, have reportedly deployed private security personnel in their residential complex in central Mumbai. However, this move has also raised apprehensions among other residents of the housing society. The constant presence of armed guards in shared spaces such as entrances, fitness areas, and children's recreational zones has led to concerns about overall safety and comfort, reported Times Now.

Advertisement

Rising security threats Shooting incident reported outside Rohit Shetty's residence The unsettling episode comes just days after a shooting incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, further heightening fears within the film industry about increasing security threats targeting high-profile individuals. In that case, five rounds were fired outside his Juhu residence, leaving bullet marks on the building. The suspects fled after the shooting, although Crime Branch teams soon nabbed five accused. The accused are currently in police custody.

Advertisement