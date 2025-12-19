Agastya Nanda shares heartfelt memories of working with Dharmendra in 'Ikkis'
Agastya Nanda recently talked about his experience filming Ikkis with the late Dharmendra.
He shared that Dharmendra "never made you feel like he was a senior," always spoke "like a friend," and stayed involved on set.
Why is this special?
Nanda called Dharmendra's performance his favorite part of Ikkis, and said it's "unfortunate" the legendary actor didn't get to see the final cut.
The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
A final tribute and release details
Dharmendra plays Arun's father in what became his last on-screen role.
Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher, and hits theaters January 1, 2026.
The trailer ends with Dharmendra saying Arun "will always remain 21," and includes a touching dedication to him.