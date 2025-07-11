Ahan Shetty completes 'Border 2' Pune schedule with co-stars Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film, has finished filming in Pune and is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026—just in time for Republic Day weekend.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie brings together Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty (following his dad Suniel Shetty's legacy), Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan to tell new stories of courage from the Indian armed forces.