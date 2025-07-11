Ahan Shetty completes 'Border 2' Pune schedule with co-stars
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film, has finished filming in Pune and is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026—just in time for Republic Day weekend.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie brings together Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty (following his dad Suniel Shetty's legacy), Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan to tell new stories of courage from the Indian armed forces.
When and where to watch
The film will be released in theaters. No word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
What the cast is up to
Ahan Shetty has shared how meaningful it is to step into a role his father made famous.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan have been posting fun behind-the-scenes moments from Pune.
The film aims to deliver a big-screen experience packed with patriotism and heart—staying true to what made the original Border so loved.