Ahan Shetty's '1920: Cold Winter' to begin shooting in December
What's the story
Actor Ahan Shetty and director Vikram Bhatt will begin shooting for their upcoming film 1920: Cold Winter in December. The supernatural thriller will be shot in Ooty and Mumbai from December 2026 to March 2027, reported Mid-Day. This film marks Shetty's reunion with Border 2 co-star Anya Singh.
Casting decision
This is what producer Anand Pandit said about Shetty
Producer Anand Pandit decided to cast Shetty after watching his performance in Border 2.
He said, "It is always interesting to see actors taking the audience by surprise. The way Ahan played Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat in Border 2 caught my eye."
"I know he is ready to sparkle in a different role in 1920: Cold Winter," he added.
Chemistry
This is Shetty's third film
Shetty and Singh's reunion in 1920: Cold Winter is expected to bring some fun chemistry to the screen.
This project will be a new venture for Shetty as he explores a different role in this supernatural thriller.
After debuting with Tadap, Shetty starred in the multi-starrer war drama Border 2.
1920: Cold Winter is the sixth film in the successful horror franchise that began with 1920.