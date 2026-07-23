Ahan Shetty to star in Vikram Bhatt's '1920: Cold Winter'

Shetty, who made his acting debut with the romantic action drama Tadap and then starred in the multi-starrer actioner Border 2, is reportedly looking to diversify his filmography.

A source told Mid-Day, "Ahan's next move is all about experimenting with different genres."

"After beginning his career with Tadap, he wants to avoid repeating himself and is consciously picking films that allow him to explore new characters and worlds."

1920: Cold Winter will be his first horror film.