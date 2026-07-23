Ahan Shetty to star in Vikram Bhatt's '1920: Cold Winter'
What's the story
After making a strong debut with Tadap, Ahan Shetty is now set to explore the horror genre. The actor has given his nod to Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film 1920: Cold Winter, according to Mid-Day. The project is currently in its scripting stage and will be produced by Anand Pandit.
Career move
Shetty reportedly wants to avoid being typecast
Shetty, who made his acting debut with the romantic action drama Tadap and then starred in the multi-starrer actioner Border 2, is reportedly looking to diversify his filmography.
A source told Mid-Day, "Ahan's next move is all about experimenting with different genres."
"After beginning his career with Tadap, he wants to avoid repeating himself and is consciously picking films that allow him to explore new characters and worlds."
1920: Cold Winter will be his first horror film.
Production details
Film to be shot at various locations, including Shimla
If everything goes according to plan, Bhatt will start shooting for 1920: Cold Winter in November.
The film is expected to be shot at various locations, including international locales and Shimla.
The makers are also on the lookout for a female lead, with reports suggesting they prefer an established actress over a newcomer.
Meanwhile, 1920: Cold Winter is the sixth film in the successful horror franchise that began with 1920.