Ahead of 'Jailer 2' Rajinikanth says he's still a conductor
Entertainment
Just before Jailer 2 hits theaters, Rajinikanth shared that he still sees himself as more of a bus conductor than a movie star.
He opened up about his early days, when he was known as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, spending five years as a conductor before films.
Even now, despite all the fame, he values those simple beginnings and enjoys connecting with everyday people.
'Jailer 2' ₹35+ cr pre-sales
Jailer 2, directed by Nelson, is already making waves with over ₹35 crore in pre-sales worldwide.
The film features SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan, plus cameos from Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi.
Up next for Rajinikanth: the thriller Dharman and an exciting reunion with Kamal Haasan after decades for another Nelson-directed project.