'Welcome 4' is happening, confirms director Ahmed Khan!

Future plans

Khan to launch his son Azaan

During the interview, Khan also spoke about his future projects. He said, "Look, there are two or three things - I want my son to get launched now. I've got to launch this 25-year-old. So, I'm going to launch Azaan." He then confirmed that his next film will be Welcome 4. The director also revealed that he has several big films in the pipeline with Firoz Nadiadwala and Sajid Nadiadwala.