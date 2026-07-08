'Welcome 4' is happening, confirms director Ahmed Khan!
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular Bollywood franchise Welcome has been confirmed by director Ahmed Khan. In an interview with Koimoi, he revealed that the next part is already in development. This announcement comes as a follow-up to the success of Welcome to the Jungle, which recently crossed ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.
Future plans
Khan to launch his son Azaan
During the interview, Khan also spoke about his future projects. He said, "Look, there are two or three things - I want my son to get launched now. I've got to launch this 25-year-old. So, I'm going to launch Azaan." He then confirmed that his next film will be Welcome 4. The director also revealed that he has several big films in the pipeline with Firoz Nadiadwala and Sajid Nadiadwala.
Film success
'Welcome to the Jungle' was a blockbuster
The third installment of the franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, featured a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film's success has revived interest in big-budget ensemble comedies in Bollywood.