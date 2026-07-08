'Welcome to the Jungle' continues growth; reaches ₹175cr globally

Box office battle

Meanwhile, 'Welcome to the Jungle' faces competition from 'Alpha'

Despite a strong start, Welcome to the Jungle is now facing stiff competition from YRF's high-profile spy thriller Alpha and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, which released on Friday, July 10. The film had a solid opening weekend with a domestic net of ₹63.75 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹93.45 crore. It was propelled by a Sunday surge of ₹24.75 crore but saw drops during the weekdays before entering its second week with an India net total of ₹93.15 crore.