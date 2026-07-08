'Welcome to the Jungle' continues growth; reaches ₹175cr globally
What's the story
The action-comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has reportedly crossed the ₹120 crore mark in India. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty among others, saw a jump of 13.2% in earnings on its 12th day of release. It earned ₹3 crore across 6,138 screenings on Tuesday (Day 12) as compared to ₹2.65 crore on Monday.
International success
'Welcome to the Jungle' international box office performance
The film's international box office performance was also impressive, adding ₹0.5 crore on Day 12 to its total overseas gross of ₹30.95 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹174.3 crore. The film's domestic box office performance now stands at a total India gross of ₹143.35 crore and a total India net collection of ₹120.55 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Box office battle
Meanwhile, 'Welcome to the Jungle' faces competition from 'Alpha'
Despite a strong start, Welcome to the Jungle is now facing stiff competition from YRF's high-profile spy thriller Alpha and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, which released on Friday, July 10. The film had a solid opening weekend with a domestic net of ₹63.75 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹93.45 crore. It was propelled by a Sunday surge of ₹24.75 crore but saw drops during the weekdays before entering its second week with an India net total of ₹93.15 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle is a part of the long-running Welcome franchise, following Welcome Back. The film features an extensive ensemble cast including Kumar, Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. The plot revolves around a dysfunctional group of people who venture into an untamed jungle to shoot a fake ₹2,000 crore film but end up facing an international crime cartel.