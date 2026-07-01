Ahuja, Govinda's wife, chooses kids and peace on 'Lock Upp' Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, addressed rumors about his alleged affairs on Lock Upp, saying she chooses to focus on her kids and her own peace.

"If it happened, what can I do now? If I think about these things now, my diabetes will increase," she shared.

She also pointed out that you can't control someone 24/7 and added, "Shall I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too."