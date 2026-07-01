Ahuja, Govinda's wife, chooses kids and peace on 'Lock Upp'
Entertainment
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, addressed rumors about his alleged affairs on Lock Upp, saying she chooses to focus on her kids and her own peace.
"If it happened, what can I do now? If I think about these things now, my diabetes will increase," she shared.
She also pointed out that you can't control someone 24/7 and added, "Shall I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too."
Actor Ahuja calls rumors 'big conspiracy'
Govinda called the cheating rumors a "big conspiracy" and said he was "used" in the early stages of it.
The couple, married since 1987 with two children, are currently living separately: Sunita explained this helps her keep some distance from the drama and maintain privacy for herself and their kids.