Ahuja joins 'Lock Upp' season citing Kapoor and Netflix
Sunita Ahuja, known for being Govinda's wife, is stepping into the spotlight as a contestant on Lock Upp's new season.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show has a fresh vibe this year.
Sunita said she joined because of Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor, sharing, "I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine."
Ahuja oldest contestant on 'Lock Upp'
Sunita is excited to meet genuine people in the house but admits she's feeling the pressure as the oldest contestant.
She explained that the show is about Sach Ya Sazaa: whoever doesn't speak the truth faces punishment.
While she hopes to enjoy herself, she'll definitely miss her family, pets, and temple during her stay.
Kapoor: Ranaut not hosting 'Lock Upp'
Producer Ektaa Kapoor revealed that Kangana Ranaut isn't hosting this time because "the format changed so much... we had changed the full dimension of the show."
With Khan and Deshmukh now leading as hosts and a new setup replacing the old jailer-judge style, Lock Upp is shaking things up for its latest run.