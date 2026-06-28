Ahuja joins 'Lock Upp' season citing Kapoor and Netflix Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Sunita Ahuja, known for being Govinda's wife, is stepping into the spotlight as a contestant on Lock Upp's new season.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show has a fresh vibe this year.

Sunita said she joined because of Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor, sharing, "I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine."