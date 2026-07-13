Ahuja leaves 'Lock Upp 2' citing uncontrolled diabetes and menopause
Entertainment
Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has stepped away from Lock Upp 2 after facing serious health issues like uncontrolled diabetes, menopause symptoms, chest pain, and breathlessness.
She shared honestly, "I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause." She also stated, "My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control."
Ahuja lauds Kapoor, doctors warn
Even with these challenges, Sunita said she's grateful for her time on the show and especially values her friendship with Ram Kapoor, calling him her "best buddy."
Meanwhile, doctors explained that both uncontrolled diabetes and menopause can cause real complications and need careful management.
Sunita's story is a reminder to look after your health, even when life gets busy.