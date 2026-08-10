Ahuja reflects on wife's 1990s infidelity allegations and her support
Govinda recently spoke about his wife Sunita Ahuja's past allegations of his infidelity in the 1990s.
He said that he was so innocent till the age of 34 that even he feels embarrassed himself why he was so innocent, and that it took him years to understand what was happening in his life between 21 and 34.
"She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love," Govinda shared, highlighting her support through it all.
Ahuja kept marriage secret until Tina
Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 but kept it secret for nearly two years, only going public after their daughter Tina was born.
Reflecting on their relationship, Govinda said his late mother always believed Sunita helped him stay loyal and grounded.
He also noted that while men often act on impulse, women like Sunita make strong decisions for their families.