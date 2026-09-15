Ahuja returns to Mumbai late from US for Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
Bollywood star Govinda made a late-night arrival in Mumbai from the US to join the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
He joined his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, for Ganpati darshan and shared that their tradition of welcoming Lord Ganesha started with his mother and is now being carried forward by his son.
Sunita Ahuja leads Ganesh celebrations
While Govinda was away, his wife Sunita Ahuja led the celebrations this year, a role usually taken by either Govinda or their son.
Sunita credits last year's good fortune to Lord Ganesha's blessings and was excited for her husband to be home for the festivities.
Govinda also said he hopes for success for Yashvardhan and a happy family life for Tina, emphasizing how important these traditions are to them all.