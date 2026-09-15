Ahuja returns to Mumbai late from US for Ganesh Chaturthi

While Govinda was away, his wife Sunita Ahuja led the celebrations this year, a role usually taken by either Govinda or their son.

Sunita credits last year's good fortune to Lord Ganesha's blessings and was excited for her husband to be home for the festivities.

Govinda also said he hopes for success for Yashvardhan and a happy family life for Tina, emphasizing how important these traditions are to them all.