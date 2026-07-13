AI dubbing lets 'Ramayana' launch in over 40 languages

Mathur flags voice rights, language gaps

But it's not all smooth sailing. Varun Mathur, founder of film studio Connekkt Media, points out that artists' voices need legal protection so they aren't replaced without consent, and some regional languages don't have enough data for AI to work well yet.

He says it is important to use new tech without losing the heart of our films, a careful balance that could make Indian movies even more inclusive and far-reaching.