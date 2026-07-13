AI dubbing lets 'Ramayana' launch in over 40 languages
Indian cinema is tapping into AI to make dubbing and translations way faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Thanks to tools like voice synthesis and smart lip-sync, movies like the upcoming Ramayana can launch in over 40 languages at once, reaching audiences that were previously out of the loop.
As Kaushik Das from AAO NXT puts it, AI is a game-changer for Indian cinema, helping films connect with fans in even the smallest language markets.
Mathur flags voice rights, language gaps
But it's not all smooth sailing. Varun Mathur, founder of film studio Connekkt Media, points out that artists' voices need legal protection so they aren't replaced without consent, and some regional languages don't have enough data for AI to work well yet.
He says it is important to use new tech without losing the heart of our films, a careful balance that could make Indian movies even more inclusive and far-reaching.