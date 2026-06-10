Confirmed! 'Dhamaal 4' to release on July 10

Franchise overview

'Dhamaal' series has a fantastic track record

The Dhamaal series has been a consistent money-spinner for Bollywood. The first film, released in 2007, was an instant hit due to its unique humor and star-studded cast. Double Dhamaal (2011) also had a strong opening, surprising the industry. Total Dhamaal (2019) reportedly opened at ₹16.5cr and went on to earn ₹154.23cr during its lifetime run. All three films have been popular on television, and now, a lot is riding on the upcoming installment.