Confirmed! 'Dhamaal 4' to release on July 10
What's the story
Ajay Devgn has confirmed that his upcoming film, Dhamaal 4, will be released in theaters on July 10. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the news, promising a laughter-packed adventure with "the craziest treasure hunt" yet. The film was initially scheduled for a July 17 release.
Star-studded lineup
Meet the cast of 'Dhamaal 4'
The film, directed by Indra Kumar, will see the return of original franchise members Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. It is produced by T-Series in association with Devgn Films.
Release strategy
Reason behind change in release date
The decision to move Dhamaal 4's release date was influenced by the upcoming film Alpha, which is set to release on July 3. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date."
Franchise overview
'Dhamaal' series has a fantastic track record
The Dhamaal series has been a consistent money-spinner for Bollywood. The first film, released in 2007, was an instant hit due to its unique humor and star-studded cast. Double Dhamaal (2011) also had a strong opening, surprising the industry. Total Dhamaal (2019) reportedly opened at ₹16.5cr and went on to earn ₹154.23cr during its lifetime run. All three films have been popular on television, and now, a lot is riding on the upcoming installment.